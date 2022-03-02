Sean Paul Returns to Light Up the Stage During 2022 U.S. Scorcha Tour

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Multi-Award-winning Dancehall star, Sean Paul, announce 2022 U.S. Scorcha tour dates that will include features from his 8th studio album set to release later in the year entitled “Scorcha”. Returning to the stage following two years since touring due to the pandemic. Paul is eager and excited to reconnect with his fans live and in person.

Almost a year after the release of his Grammy nominated 7th studio album ‘Live N Livin’, the dancehall star returned to the studio. Sean Paul released “Dynamite” in November 2021, a second collaboration with Sia, following their smash-hit “Cheap Thrills”. To add to his accomplishments, just this year his single “No Lie” featuring Dua Lipa went double platinum in the UK and his Live N Livin album is nominated for Best Reggae Album for the 64th annual Grammys. All this excitement has built-up anticipation for a long-awaited return of Sean Paul live.

Last year, Sean Paul told fans on Twitter that come next spring he would be touring again, and he kept his promise. The 10-show lineup is anticipated to be “fire”, as Paul will scorch the stage starting at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, March 3 and closing the tour in Monterey California, May 29.

While a digital platform may keep you connected, it is no substitute for being physically interactive with fans,” expressed Paul. Having not left Jamaica since the start of the pandemic, he has never been more ready to get back with his dancehall fans and have a party in person.

Scorcha Tour Dates and Tickets

The public sale of the 2022 U.S. Scorcha Tour begins Friday, March 4 at 10:00a.m. www.allseanpaul.com.

03/11/22 Tampa Florida – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

04/22/22 Boston Massachusetts – House of Blues (Boston)

04/25/22 Brooklyn New York – Elsewhere

04/26/22 Brooklyn New York – Elsewhere

05/14/22 Las Vegas NV Lovers & Friends

05/15/22 Las Vegas NV – Lovers & Friends

05/27/22 Los Angeles California – The Novo

05/29/22 Monterey California – Monterey Fairgrounds