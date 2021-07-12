Prince Pankhi Releases New EPs with Uplifting Messages

by Howard Campbell

[RHODE ISLAND] – While touring Europe with Capleton in 2006, singjay Prince Pankhi was surprised at the enthusiastic response he got from fans following his performances. Though he has not returned to the continent, he is keen to renew ties with his latest projects.

The veteran artist, who lives in Rhode Island, recently released the EP, King Pankhi Ft. Jah Marcus through his I Entourage label. Another EP, Time is Now, produced by Montego Records, is due for release this month.

“That tour give me more confidence especially when it come on to dealing with the media. It help me to develop as an artist, so Europe is somewhere I would like the music to reach,” said Prince Pankhi.

Originally from rural Westmoreland parish in Jamaica, Prince Pankhi has been recording for 30 years. He was an original member of Capleton’s David House camp in the mid-1990’s when ‘the Prophet’ was at his fiery peak.

‘King Pankhi’ has four songs including Chrisis and Sleep no More. There are three songs on Time is Now.

Prince Pankhi moved to the United States 20 years ago and has called Providence, Rhode Island home for the past four. In addition to three EPs, he has released six albums.

With King Pankhi Ft. Jah Marcus and Time is Now, he stays the course with uplifting messages.

“We like to keep things positive because that’s how we live,” he said.