Knaxx Releases New Video With ‘Don’t Let Go’

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Knaxx, the rising Reggae star from Portmore, Jamaica, has released the official music video for his hit single ‘Don’t Let Go.’ Produced by Romario ‘Romieikon’ English of BritishLinkz on the Channel 28 Riddim, the track has already amassed over 700,000 plays across major streaming platforms and secured multiple chart placements since its release in Feb 2022.

Featuring a compilation of talented artists like Devin Di Dakta, Deeclef, Xx3eme, Kacique, and Jae Prynse, the music video has been released on Knaxx’s official VEVO channel on May 4th, 2022. The video’s engaging visuals and captivating storyline perfectly complement the track’s reggae beats, making it a must-watch for fans worldwide.

Knaxx has already made waves in the music industry by working with top hitmakers like Alkaline and popular record labels Tru Ambassador, Jungle Jesus Entertainment, Good Good Productions, and Sponge Music. He has released several successful projects in 2020, including Easy Fi Switch, Top Choppa, and Born Ruff, and recently released Gunman and Like You. His latest release, Tawch Up, produced by Jungle Jesus Entertainment, has generated a similar buzz.

Knaxx, born Ramone Antwaine Mitchell, is a talented musician with a unique sound that blends reggae and dancehall with hip-hop. He continues to make a name for himself with his exceptional work, and his latest release ‘Don’t Let Go’ is no exception.

Fans of reggae music and Knaxx’s unique sound can watch the official music video for ‘Don’t Let Go’ on his VEVO channel. For more information, visit Knaxx’s official website or follow him on social media.

