Rhythms of Africa Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with Special Guest Appearance, Julian Marley

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Willie Stewart embarked on a different phase of his career when he moved to South Florida in the late 1990s. The former Third World drummer became a musical mentor to hundreds of children in the Broward County School system, many of whom have played at Rhythms Of Africa, his annual event.

First held in 2010, Rhythms of Africa celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with two shows (April 1 and 2) at Miramar Cultural Center, where it was originally held.

This year’s theme is ‘Love Will Always Be There’ in commemoration of Third World’s 50th anniversary. Stewart and his orchestra will perform percussive interpretations of that band’s biggest hits.

Julian Marley is guest artiste for the show.

For Stewart, returning to the Miramar Cultural Center is like “going home, because we feel so comfortable there.”

He disclosed that he and his team have already selected songs for ‘Love Will Always Be There’. The orchestra will be accompanied by a narrator who will present a story on each track.

“This is the first time they will be exposed to the history of this music. I believe that Third World’s music has not been investigated, for people to know the contribution Third World has made to the world,” he said.

Stewart joined Third World in 1976 and recorded 13 albums with them — the acclaimed 96 Degrees in The Shade, and 1978’s Journey to Addis which contained Now That we Found Love, their biggest hit.

Stewart and co-founder, keyboardist Ibo Cooper, left the band in 1997. Guitarist Stephen “Cat” Coore, the other co-founder, still leads the band whose last album, More Work to be Done, was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.