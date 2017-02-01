Scholarship Opportunity For Jamaican-American Female Students

JWOF accepting applications for “Powerful Women…Next Generation” Scholarship

MIAMI – Applications are now being accepted for the Jamaican Women of Florida “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship.

The scholarship, renewable annually, is awarded to a first or second generation, Jamaican-American female high school student attending college in Fall 2017. Valued at $1,000 yearly, the scholarship will encourage the recipient to achieve her four-year educational goal at a tertiary institution. So far, three students have been recipients of the JWOF Scholarship.

In order to meet the criteria for the scholarship opportunity, the must be a resident of South Florida, and have a high school graduating 3.5 GPA, which must be maintained throughout the tenure of the scholarship.

Applications must be submitted by Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Jamaican Women of Florida Scholarship Criteria

As part of the qualifying criteria, the candidate is required to demonstrate commitment as a volunteer in community projects by performing a minimum of forty hours per semester.

In addition, the candidate must compose an essay (not more than two (2) pages, double-spaced), explaining why she should be awarded this scholarship.

The applicant’s study program should also include credits in International Studies and/or Women’s studies, if available.

The application material should include the following: (1) the essay, (2) list of volunteer/community projects and (3) school transcript. These must be accompanied by candidate’s contact information (name/address/telephone/email address).

The information can be emailed to Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) at info@jamaicanwomenofflorida.com or mailed to 3325 Hollywood Boulevard, Suite 206, Hollywood, FL 33021.

The Scholarship will be awarded at the fourth anniversary celebration of JWOF which takes place at the Women Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Luncheon to take place on Saturday, April 8, at the Jungle Island, Miami Beach.

Further details regarding the anniversary celebration is available online JWOF