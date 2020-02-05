Calabar Alumni Florida Welcomes Jamaica’s Top Cop

Calabar Alumni Florida and Calabar80 Present An Evening of Wine, Cheese and Art with the Gentlemen of Calabar

SOUTH FLORIDA – Calabar80, in association with Calabar Alumni Florida, present “An Evening of Wine, Cheese and Art with the Gentlemen of Calabar,” to be held on February 29, 2020, at the Temple Beth Emet Ballroom in Cooper City, Florida.

A Most Unique Evening

“This is the fifth staging, and it has truly come to be a one-of-a-kind event on the South Florida Caribbean-American calendar,” said Karl Thompson of Calabar80 and the event chair.

“It is an enchanting evening in a cocktail-chic setting that begins at 8 p.m. with a champagne reception, then transitions into to a night of fine wines paired with scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, exquisite cheeses and lavish food stations. Guests will also be surrounded by a splendid art exhibition and be able to meet and talk to the artists about the original works available for sale. Along with live entertainment by outstanding South Florida-based performers and DJ music, it promises to be the best one yet: expect to treat not only your taste buds, but your eyes and ears as well.”

Broward Mayor to Provide Proclamation

Calabar Alumni Florida welcomes Major General Antony Anderson, Jamaica’s Commissioner of Police, former head of the Jamaica Defense Force and Calabar alumnus, as our special guest and speaker.

Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness will provide an official proclamation to welcome the police commissioner to Broward County.

A great turnout is expected, not only from the Calabar alumni here in Florida, but the South Florida diaspora in general.

“The occasion will also be used to mark Calabar80’s 40 years since leaving our alma mater, with alumni coming in from Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Atlanta and Kingston,” added Karl Thompson. We anticipate surpassing the attendance of previous years’ events, and have moved to this larger venue to accommodate more guests, as we are hoping for a gathering of more than 400 patrons.

The admission donation is $60 in advance or $65 at the door. Event tickets are available online or by contacting 954-779-6324.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to benefit students and programs at Calabar High School in Kingston, Jamaica.