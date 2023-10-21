Local News

Miami Carnival Statement on Passing of Aldwyn Thomas

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Aldwyn C Thomas
Aldwyn C Thomas

MIAMI – The  Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc. offers our deepest condolences on the passing of Aldwyn  C. Thomas, the Founding Father of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association of Miami – later to become Miami Carnival. Our thoughts and prayers are with Al’s wife, Claudette, and his family and friends.

Miami Carnival Statement on Passing of Aldwyn Thomas
Aldwyn C Thomas

Al served as President, Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Director of several organizations presenting Miami Carnival, including West Indian American Day Carnival Association, Carnival Association of South Florida, and Miami Carnival Inc. He was President and CEO of Metro Broward Capital Corp. for many years and later was the Finance Manager of the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency.

He has served on several Boards, including the Florida Black Business Investment Board. In the face of adversity, in 1984, Aldwyn persevered and succeeded in producing the first – and many more – Caribbean Carnivals in Miami and South Florida.

The Caribbean Carnival community owes a debt of thanks to Al for his commitment to and love of our culture. The late calypsonian Rootsman could have been speaking of Al when he sang, “In Miami, I’ll be there.” Thank you, Al, from the Carnival Community. You served for such a long time.

 

Joan Justin

Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Chair

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

‘NEGRO’ – What’s In a Name: What Does History Tell Us?

January 26, 2010
Gospel AM 1490 WMBM and Visionary Bishop Victor T. Curry Kick-Off Announcement of the 25th Anniversary Celebration

25th Anniversary Celebration Planned for Gospel AM 1490 WMBM

November 25, 2019
North Miami’s Mayor Recognizes HACCOF’S Under 40 Haitian-American Young Professionals

Mayor Bien-Aime Leads the North Miami Mayor and Council Hurricane Dorian Relief Effort

September 4, 2019

Warren Henry Auto Group Named Official Sponsor For South Florida High School Football Player Of The Year Award

November 3, 2015
Back to top button