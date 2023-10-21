Miami Carnival Statement on Passing of Aldwyn Thomas

MIAMI – The Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc. offers our deepest condolences on the passing of Aldwyn C. Thomas, the Founding Father of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association of Miami – later to become Miami Carnival. Our thoughts and prayers are with Al’s wife, Claudette, and his family and friends.

Al served as President, Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Director of several organizations presenting Miami Carnival, including West Indian American Day Carnival Association, Carnival Association of South Florida, and Miami Carnival Inc. He was President and CEO of Metro Broward Capital Corp. for many years and later was the Finance Manager of the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency.

He has served on several Boards, including the Florida Black Business Investment Board. In the face of adversity, in 1984, Aldwyn persevered and succeeded in producing the first – and many more – Caribbean Carnivals in Miami and South Florida.

The Caribbean Carnival community owes a debt of thanks to Al for his commitment to and love of our culture. The late calypsonian Rootsman could have been speaking of Al when he sang, “In Miami, I’ll be there.” Thank you, Al, from the Carnival Community. You served for such a long time.

Joan Justin

Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Chair