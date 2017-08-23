Beat the Heat with Energy-Saving Tips

SOUTH FLORIDA – Summer’s here, and for many families that means grilling outside, hopping in and out of the pool and welcoming out-of-town guests to soak up the Florida sunshine.

Here are some top tips from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) that will help you become an energy expert and beat the heat this summer.

“The number one thing I want our customers to remember is that summer bills are higher because it’s hotter outside, so your A/C runs longer to keep you cool,” said FPL Energy Expert Tiffany Spence. “We recommend cooling your house to 78 degrees, but we understand that can be a challenge for some customers.

“It’s really up to you – for every degree you raise your thermostat, you can save five percent on your monthly cooling costs. When you’re away from home, raise your thermostat to 82 degrees to save a little more.”

Hot tips to keep your bill cool this summer

Fire up the grill: Using an outdoor grill instead of the oven can help keep your kitchen cool.

Use smart technology: A smart thermostat can help you save approximately $50 a year on your bill.

Upgrade your lights: Switch to LED lights, which use 90 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and can last up to 10 times longer.

Keep your A/C running smoothly: Change or clean your filter regularly, usually about once a month. Visit FPL AC Tips for more A/C tips and rebate information to help you save.

Use fans wisely: Your ceiling fan keeps you cool, but it doesn’t cool your room. When you leave a room, turn off the fan to save about $7 a month on your bill.

Consider a new pool pump: Installing a variable speed pool pump is an investment, but the savings can pay off in as little as eight months. Reducing your pump’s run time by two hours or more a day can save you up to $100 annually.

Become an energy expert with FPL’s smart tools

Download the new FPL mobile app: With the projected bill feature, you can see what your bill may be so you can do something about it. Get the app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

Create your custom energy-savings plan: Take the free Online Home Energy Survey to create a plan to make your home more energy efficient and save up to $300.

“At FPL, we’re always working to keep customers’ energy bills low and help them find ways to make their bills even lower,” Spence said. “And, with FPL’s smart tools and energy-savings tips customers can become energy experts and keep their bills cool all summer long.”

For more tips to beat the heat this summer, save energy and lower your bill, visit: FPL Easy To Save