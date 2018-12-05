Victoria Mutual Group President & CEO Presented Keys to Broward County

North Miami Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime to Receive Community Champion Award

NORTH MIAMI – North Miami’s District 3 Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime will receive the most prestigious award of the Community Health and Empowerment Network, Inc. on Saturday, December 1, at the 2nd Annual Red Dress Soiree and Fundraising Awards Gala. Bien-Aime will receive the organization’s “Community Champion Award” for his commitment to serving the community through several […]