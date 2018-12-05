You are here: Home » Local News » Victoria Mutual Group President & CEO Presented Keys to Broward County
MIRAMAR – Dale Holness, Vice Mayor of Broward County presents the Keys to Broward County to Courtney Campbell, President & CEO of the Victoria Mutual Group, at VM Florida Representative Office’s 10th anniversary Service in Miramar, Florida.
L-R: Wayne C. Golding Sr. Esq, Jamaica Diaspora Board Representative; Wayne M. Messam, Mayor, City of Miramar; Courtney Campbell, VM Group President & CEO; Dale Holness, Vice Mayor of Broward County; Winston Barnes, Commissioner of Miramar; Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica to Miami.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.