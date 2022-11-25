Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis Vying To Represent the Jamaican Diaspora in the Southern USA

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – A member of the Jamaica Diaspora Southern USA (JADIAS) since its inception 18 years ago, current president Rose Marie Adamson-Lewis says she has the experience necessary to represent the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council for the Southern Region USA.

She is seeking to succeed Dr. Allan Cunningham who demits office in December.

Voter registration to head Jamaica’s largest Diaspora bloc in North America began on November 10 and ends November 30. Candidate Nomination also takes place between that period with nominees to be announced on December 1.

Service, Lewis stated, is what drives her candidacy.

“I am running because I am passionate about giving back from such a strategically placed office. From this vantage point, I can improve the lives of many of my countrymen, especially over health and education platforms, for which my vast experience will adequately guide,” she said. “Through this office also I could rally the Diaspora community collectively to impact Jamaica, with the resources resident in this overseas markets.”

A South Florida resident for almost 40 years, Lewis has held her current position for consecutive terms since 2019. The past three years has seen her participate in a number of initiatives that have benefitted Jamaicans in the Southern Region and Jamaica.

Those include establishing forums to address mental health and human trafficking and encouraging youth advocacy. Lewis, a veteran health care practitioner, has maintained ties with Jamaica by leading medical missions to several parishes including her native Manchester.

It is a resume she believes is deserving of chairman.

“My record speaks for itself, whether the adoption of the clinic in Jamaica, my Tele-health services to the undeserved, teaching new methods and techniques, impacting the youth…Can’t wait to execute from a position of a formal structure, with a formal nexus with the Government of Jamaica,” said Lewis.

The Jamaica Diaspora Southern Region includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.