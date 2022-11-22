SOUTHERN USA – The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council announces elections for the USA Southern Region: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

To become a member of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (“the Council”), a person shall be elected by the Diaspora in each established Diaspora region, and subsequently issued a letter of confirmation by the Minister with responsibility for Diaspora Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (“the Minister”).

Voter Registration began on 10th Of November 2022 and ends on the 30th of November 2022 while Candidate Nomination will take place between the 10th & 30th of November 2022. The Publication of the Final slate of nominees will on the 1st of December 2022.

Elections shall be conducted over the period between 2nd of December 2022, and 19th of December 2022.

The elected candidate will become a member of The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC). They will serve as an advisory and consultative body geared at facilitating more effective engagement between Jamaica and the Diaspora.

Electoral Committee

An independent Electoral Committee for the USA Southern Region has been established to conduct elections. Plus, manage the logistics for the election of Global Jamaica Diaspora Council members. Members of the Electoral Committee include Rev. Horace Ward (CHAIR), Dr. Oliver Fallon-Reid, Ms. Ashley Moncrieffe, and Mr. Jamaul Hall. In addition,, Ms. Tara Elizabeth, Ms. Judith Drummond, Mr. Jason Walker, and Dr. Nicole Bent Jones.

For more information, including registration and nomination forms, please visit https://www.glojamcouncils.com/