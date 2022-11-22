Local News

Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Announces Elections for the USA Southern Region

“Moving Diaspora Engagement Forward - A Model for Deeper Partnership”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Rev. Horace Ward (CHAIR) Electoral Committee for the USA Southern Region Global Jamaica Diaspora Council
Rev. Horace Ward (CHAIR) Electoral Committee

SOUTHERN USA – The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council announces elections for the USA Southern Region: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

To become a member of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (“the Council”), a person shall be elected by the Diaspora in each established Diaspora region, and subsequently issued a letter of confirmation by the Minister with responsibility for Diaspora Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (“the Minister”).

Voter Registration began on 10th Of November 2022 and ends on the 30th of November 2022 while Candidate Nomination will take place between the 10th & 30th of November 2022. The Publication of the Final slate of nominees will on the 1st of December 2022.

Elections shall be conducted over the period between 2nd of December 2022, and 19th of December 2022

The elected candidate will become a member of The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC). They will serve as an advisory and consultative body geared at facilitating more effective engagement between Jamaica and the Diaspora.

Rev. Horace Ward (CHAIR) Electoral Committee for the USA Southern Region Global Jamaica Diaspora Council
Rev. Horace Ward (CHAIR) Electoral Committee

Electoral Committee

An independent Electoral Committee for the USA Southern Region has been established to conduct elections. Plus, manage the logistics for the election of Global Jamaica Diaspora Council members. Members of the Electoral Committee include Rev. Horace Ward (CHAIR), Dr. Oliver Fallon-Reid, Ms. Ashley Moncrieffe, and Mr. Jamaul Hall. In addition,, Ms. Tara Elizabeth, Ms. Judith Drummond, Mr. Jason Walker, and Dr. Nicole Bent Jones.

For more information, including registration and nomination forms, please visit https://www.glojamcouncils.com/

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Western Hemisphere Nations Gather to Discuss Regional Security

August 31, 2008
Haiti Relief Drive Begins In Broward County

Commissioner Dale Holness Organizes Help for Haiti Relief Efforts

August 18, 2021
Marleine Bastien, FANM Strongly Supports the Passage of the Heroes Act

FANM Urges Trump Administration to put Moratorium on Deportations to Haiti and Other Nations During COVID-19 Pandemic

April 8, 2020

Children’s Services Council Funded Program Shines at Annual Youth in Government Convention

March 27, 2014
Back to top button