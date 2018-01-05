Rhythms of Africa set for a January performance at Miramar Cultural Center

MIRAMAR – Former Third World Percussionist Willie Stewart will lead children from Somerset Academy and 15 professional international artists and musicians in an Epic Percussion Power!

The journey that began eight years ago at Miramar Cultural Center returns on January 20 for two shows, 3 PM and 8 PM, following capacity-crowd performances at Miami’s Arsht Center, Ft. Lauderdale’s Parker Playhouse, and Broward’s Bailey Hall.

Once again, “Reggae Ambassador” Willie Stewart, former lead percussionist and co-director of the international group Third World, will demonstrate the transformative power of music, showcasing the talents of 25 musical novices from Somerset Academy who have trained rigorously throughout the autumn.

Included in their preparation are sessions with professional musicians, singers, and dancers to provide not only context to the music, but additional on-stage excitement to captivate audiences and bring them to their feet.

Rhythms of Africa is a musical journey that describes the movement of ancient rhythms sprung from the souls of vibrant cultures and carried by hand and heart from Africa to the Caribbean, South America, and the New World. It is truly the rhythms of the Diaspora, seasoned by time, cultivated and rooted by generations of pilgrims.

This presentation of the show will feature guest artists Khristine Alicia (“The Voice of Culture”), Saxophone Legend Jesse Jones, Maestro Leroy Romans on keyboards, Nicole Yarling (“Lady of Blues Violin”), “The Voice of Sweetness” Selena Serrano, and many others. Audiences should be prepared to participate — sing, dance, clap, and turn the entire auditorium into a single stage.

The program is a presentation of Embrace Music Foundation, a Broward-based non-profit corporation with a mission to restore, preserve, and fortify the impact of music — education, appreciation, and performance — in schools and communities, and to amplify its role in the development of children and families.

“People who watch these kids during the workshops see their incredible development, so that in no time at all, when the performance comes around, their whole lives have changed for the better,” Willie Stewart notes. “Music is the soul of humanity, the universal language, timeless and eternal — shouldn’t it be central to our children’s lives? It’s all about the music. It’s all about the children.”

To purchase tickets ($25/$35), call MCC box office 954 602 4500 or visit the Miramar Cultural Center.