Toots & the Maytals to Perform at “For Jamaica” Annual Fundraiser

PLANTATION – Ska and rocksteady legends Toots & The Maytals will bring the “Bam Bam” to the 13th Annual Fundraiser and Dance Party for charity organization “For Jamaica Inc.” on Saturday, April 21, 2018 in Plantation, Florida.

The event will raise funds to support For Jamaica’s mission, which is to provide new bedding for children in orphanages and places of safety throughout the island.

Patrons to this year’s fundraiser will be in for a special treat, as iconic reggae group Toots & the Maytals and renowned cellist Dave Eggar along with drummer/percussionist Chuck Palmer will take guests on a musical journey from reggae and rocksteady to classical and jazz, while enjoying a delicious spread prepared by renowned chef Alex Kuk in an intimate outdoor setting.

Toots & the Maytals recently wrapped up a successful European tour, and are ready to bring their gritty, guttural goodness to the “For Jamaica” stage. With cult classics such as “54-46,” “Pressure Drop” and “Pomps And Pride” in their extensive repertoire, the Grammy-winning band will transport the audience to 60s and 70s Jamaica in all its musical glory.

Celebrated musical prodigy Dave Eggar and songwriter, producer, drummer Chuck Palmer accompanied by bassist Ariel de la Portilla and songstress Nikki Guerra will create a magical evening of classical music, jazz, reggae and more.

Known for moving seamlessly across genres, the three-time Grammy nominated production/recording team has collaborated with some top names in the industry including Frank Ocean, Foreigner, Evanescence, Luciano, Sly and Robbie, David Bowie and Norah Jones.

To complement this musical feast, one of South Florida’s leading chefs -and honorary Jamaican- Alex Kuk will be putting his culinary skills and generous spirit on display. A co-owner of the popular Fort Lauderdale restaurant Temple Street Eatery, Chef Kuk’s signature dishes are sure to tantalize the taste buds and satisfy the palate.

A limited number of tickets are available for this “Sweet and Dandy” evening of superb music, delicious cuisine and the company of so many influencers who support the mission to help improve the lives of needy children in Jamaica.

Additionally, your support will extend to the communities, since all the beds and mattresses are sourced in Jamaica. So far, For Jamaica has served 21 homes, delivering over 380 new beds and bunks and over 970 mattresses.