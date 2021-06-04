Tamarac Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Month

[TAMARAC] – June is Caribbean-American Heritage Month. In honor of the significant contributions to U.S. culture and history made by persons of Caribbean ancestry, the City of Tamarac proudly offers a series of special events throughout the month.

Family Fun Day

On Saturday, June 5, a Family Fun Day will offer food, fun, music and games from 3– 6 p.m. at Waters Edge Park, 7508 NW 61st St. Attendees can cool off in the park’s splash pad and enjoy live music from the T-Wave Band, as well as a steel drum performance.

Concert on the Green

Next up is a Concert on the Green on Friday, June 11, featuring music by Caribbean Waves from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Colony West Golf Club, 6800 NW 88th Ave. Seating on the green is free and does not require reservations. For an enhanced experience, attendees can reserve a table on the patio terrace of the brand-new clubhouse at http://bit.ly/ConcertontheGreen. Tables accommodate up to four people and cost $50; however, this reservation fee can be applied to food and beverage orders.

Splash Bash

Finally, the City is hosting a Splash Bash poolside party on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., at the Caporella Aquatic Complex, 9300 NW 58th St. The cost is $5 per guest.

For more information on any of these events, visit www.Tamarac.org/SpecialEvents or call the City of Tamarac’s Parks and Recreation Department at (954) 597-3620.