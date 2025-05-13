Freedom and Vibes at Hookie DC Pool Party Weekend 2025

WASHINGTON, DC – The most anticipated Caribbean celebration in the DC, Maryland and Virginia region is back and bigger than ever.

Hookie Weekend 2025 returns from June 19th to 23rd with five days and six spectacular events, bringing together music, culture, and community in a unique high-energy festival.

Coinciding once again with Juneteenth Weekend, Hookie Weekend 2025 is a vibrant tribute to freedom, heritage, and Caribbean excellence. Known for its signature vibes, diverse-themed parties, and memorable cultural expressions, the festival continues to attract revellers from across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, and beyond.

This year, Hookie Weekend promises exciting new elements, elevated experiences, and unforgettable moments.

Attendees can expect the return of staple events such as the signature Hookie DC Pool Party which returns at a new venue i.e. Hurricane Harbor at the Six Flags theme park, Lion’s Pride J’ouvert (with the 2025 theme Call Of J’ouvert), Riddim & Road (branded as Riddim & Glow for 2025) along with guest performances, curated food and fashion vendor experiences, and many beloved entertainment offerings.

A spokesperson from the Hookie Life Entertainment team, which promotes Hookie Weekend shared, “Hookie Weekend has always been more than a party, it’s a celebration of identity, liberation, and togetherness. Returning on Juneteenth makes this year especially meaningful as we continue to honour our collective history while creating space for joy and expression.”

2025 Hookie Weekend Festival Line-Up

Release Therapy – The official Hookie Weekend kick-off club party

Hookie DC Pool Party – The legendary event that fuses Soca, Splash, and Style.

Lion’s Pride J’ouvert – A festive combination of paint, powder, and pulsating rhythms.

Shine DC – The chic lounge party by Back to Basics Entertainment & Hookie Life Entertainment

Riddim & Glow – A unique road experience bringing mas back to the DMV.

Oasis – The festival’s official cool-down event

From sunrise fetes to nighttime blowouts, Hookie Weekend is designed to immerse attendees in the full spectrum of Caribbean culture that is music, dance, fashion, and freedom.

Experience Hookie Weekend 2025 from 19th to 23rd.

For event tickets, combo packages and info please visit: www.hookielife.com