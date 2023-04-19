Rep. Hunschofsky Unanimously Passes Bill to Ensure Flood-Resilient Infrastructure Investments

TALLAHASSEE – Representative Christine Hunschofsky introduced HB 111, which expands the requirements of the Sea Level Rise Impact Projection (SLIP) studies and passed the House Floor unanimously today.

Sea Level Impact Projection studies analyze how sea level rise could affect state-funded construction projects. These studies help governments understand the safety and economic impacts of sea level rise and coastal flooding.

“Without proper SLIP studies on publicly-funded infrastructure projects, communities can be left in the dark on how floods threaten infrastructure,” said Representative Hunschofsky (D- Parkland). “This legislation will safeguard communities against the impacts of flooding and sea level rise, while preparing them for the future.”

Whereas previously SLIP studies were required only for coastal construction projects that were publicly funded, under the new bill SLIP studies would be required for publicly-funded construction projects in any area threatened by sea level rise.

“Florida faces increasing threats from rising sea levels and stronger storms,” said American Flood Coalition Florida Director Kate Wesner. “With this bill by Representative Hunschofsky, inland communities affected by sea level rise will better understand how flooding affects them and take appropriate steps to prepare.”

The bill will lead to smarter long-term investments: As the state spends millions of taxpayer dollars on infrastructure, the new bill will help ensure that infrastructure withstands rising seas and stronger storms.

“By accounting for sea level rise for all publicly-funded infrastructure projects, the state of Florida has a clear-eyed view of flood risk, committing to safeguarding its future,” said American Flood Coalition Executive Director Melissa Roberts. “This legislation marks yet another step in the state’s historic leadership on building flood resilience across Florida.”

The bill comes a year after the Florida Legislature overwhelmingly passed a second Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience bill, which permanently established a statewide resilience office and officially created the position of Chief Resilience Officer.