How to Be Prepared for the November 6th General Election in Broward County

Broward County – Early voting will close at all 22 sites at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 4th. On Tuesday, November 6th, polls will open for Broward County voters who were registered to vote by October 9, 2018.

Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Supervisor of Elections, Dr. Brenda Snipes would like to share the following helpful reminders on how to be prepared for Election Day:

Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature at the polling place. A list of acceptable forms of ID is available here . Please note: IDs must have current signature.

If you have moved, you are required to vote in your new home precinct. A voter can take with them a marked sample ballot or other helpful information into the polling place so that they may remember their choices. Remember that ballots may have 5 to 6 pages (front and back). Read all sides of the ballot to ensure you see all ballot candidates, amendments and questions.

You will be asked for ID, if you do not have ID, by law you MUST vote a Provisional Ballot. A provisional ballot is always counted when the voter is shown to be registered and eligible, regardless of the closeness of the outcome of the election. A person who votes provisionally simply because he or she forgot ID at the polls will not have to do anything else. If the signatures on that ballot certificate and the voter roll matches, the provisional ballot is counted.

. Verify that your voter information is up to date, specifically your address BEFORE Election Day. It can be changed over the phone by calling 954-357-7050.

If a voter has requested a vote-by-mail ballot and later decides to vote at the polling place instead, you may bring the vote-by-mail ballot with you to be cancelled at your polling place and receive a new ballot to vote at the polls.

Voted vote-by-mail ballots may be dropped off at our 2 office locations up to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks are not accepted.

Results for the November 6 election including Vote-by-Mail Ballots, Early Voting and Election Day votes begin streaming on our website at 7:00 p.m. Results will be updated frequently on the Supervisor of Elections website until all precincts are reported.