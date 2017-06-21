Lawmakers Urge Increased Commitment to U.S.–Caribbean Relationship

Engel, Ros-Lehtinen release multi-year State Department strategy for engagement with Caribbean

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Eliot L. Engel (D-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), the Chairman Emeritus of the Committee, today (June 19) announced the release of a new U.S. Government strategy on future engagement with the Caribbean.

The strategy was mandated by the U.S.–Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act (Public Law 114-291), authored by Reps. Engel and Ros-Lehtinen and signed into law by President Barack Obama on December 16, 2016. It can be found at the link above.

“We spend a great deal of time focusing on challenges and opportunities in faraway places. But, it’s important that we never lose sight of our partners closer to home. In December, when Congress unanimously passed and President Obama signed into law the U.S.–Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act, my colleagues and I made it clear that we will prioritize U.S.–Caribbean relations for many years to come,” said Rep. Engel. “The release of today’s strategy is an important first step. I look forward to working with the Administration to ensure that it is fully implemented with the support and input of the vibrant Caribbean-American diaspora community.”

“The U.S.–Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act, which reaffirms our commitment to our allies in the Caribbean, became law last December thanks to the leadership of Eliot Engel. The Department of State has now complied with the law by developing a strategy which is a positive step forward, but it is our duty to enforce those recommendations to ensure we strengthen cooperation with our hemisphere in the areas of trade, security, economic development, and energy,” said Rep. Ros-Lehtinen.

Highlights of the U.S.–Caribbean Relationship strategy include: