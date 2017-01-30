Congresswoman Lee Demands President Trump Reverse Hateful Anti-Immigrant Executive Orders

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Barbara Lee released the following statement after joining the entire Democratic Caucus on the steps of the Supreme Court to call on President Trump to reverse his recent hateful, anti-refugee and anti-immigrant executive orders:

“Tonight, on the steps of the Supreme Court, I joined Democrats from the House and the Senate in demanding an immediate reversal of President Trump’s islamophobic and xenophobic executive orders. These callous orders fly in the face of our basic values and present a direct threat to our national security.

“As a nation of immigrants, we are morally compelled to keep our doors open to those in need – that’s who we are. I stand with people of conscience across the country in forcefully rejecting these un-American policies. We are better than this.”