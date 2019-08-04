Florida Democratic Party Stands in Solidarity with El Paso and Dayton

TALLAHASSEE – Florida Democratic Party Chair, Terrie Rizzo, released the following statement after the El Paso and Dayton shooting tragedies:

“Today, we join families grieving the lost lives of their loved ones in the tragedies of El Paso and Dayton. These tragedies keep reminding us why we can’t wait longer to stop gun violence, hate, and racism in our communities.

We have a white nationalist terror problem made worse by a President who normalizes white nationalism. And we have a gun problem made worse by the NRA and spineless politicians who won’t stand up to them.

Every second of inaction, there is another tragedy waiting to happen in our country. Enough is enough.”