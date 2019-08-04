Andrea Mercado, “White Supremacist Terrorism is Killing Us”

The last shootings call for our nation’s leaders to stop the rhetoric of hate and address gun violence

MIAMI – In the wake of three mass shootings in just two weeks, two of them in heavily Latinx and immigrant communities, leaders from the New Florida Majority respond and demand immediate action from the White House to Congress and Florida elected officials.

The following is a statement from Andrea Mercado, Executive Director of the New Florida Majority:

“Our hearts are in pain. In pain for the families of those taken away in California, Texas and Ohio. In pain for the millions of immigrant, Latinx, Muslim and Black families who day to day live in fear of being the victims of the next white supremacist terrorist. In pain for the moms and dads who are terrified to send their children to school every morning.

White supremacy is killing us. There is an epidemic happening in our country and our nation’s leaders are complicit. Trump is complicit by constantly spewing hateful rhetoric towards immigrants and people of color.

Republicans in Congress are complicit by denying the need to address gun violence and supporting racist, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim laws from the Trump administration.

Local elected officials, especially here in Florida, are complicit by making our state and our cities less safe for immigrants and people of color.

2020 can’t come soon enough.”

