SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida is home to a host of local and international reggae superstars and none larger than the Icon reggae Band, The Bad Boys of Reggae, “Inner Circle’.

To kick off Reggae Month 2025 in South Florida, Inner Circle says, “Let’s Make Reggae Irie Again”.

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are celebrating, spreading awareness and promoting the reggae music industry throughout the month of February.

Part of the Reggae Month celebration is honoring: Rohan Marley, Ky-Mani Marley and Toots and The Maytals at a private media event at Circle House Studios on Wednesday, January 29. In addition, Reggae Ambassadors Third World and Kumar Fyah will be performing at one of the upcoming events for Reggae Month.

Reggae Month in South Florida Calendar of Events 2025

In celeberation of Reggae Month, here are a host of events planned with Inner Circle: