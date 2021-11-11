Best Adventure Movies On Netflix To Appreciate Pre-Pandemic Fun

Nowadays, when we see an adventure scene, we can’t help but wonder about the pre-COVID times. The productions days where people don’t have to be socially distant, dangerous car chases, parkour stunts, and police escapes. The most popular adventure movies are the James Bond series that has spanned over the years with different actors, directors, and stunts.

If you’re an adventure fanatic, we have picked for you the best adventure movies on Netflix. Adventure movies put us in the mood to scale the wall, leap over ledges, and be the superhero of our lives. Let’s be mature and channel our inner stuntman with a weekend-long binging instead. Let’s get started with our list of the best adventure movies on Netflix:

The Dark Knight (2008)

An adventure-packed weekend binging calls for the greatest action movie of all time. From the D.C. universe and the exceptional director, Christopher Nolan comes to The Dark Knight. The movie is the second of the ingenious Batman trilogy, where he goes face-to-face with his archnemesis Joker and restores faith in Gotham city.

This movie currently ranks no. 4 in IMDb’s top-ranked 250 movies, with a rating of 9.0/10. The cast features the talent of Christian Bale, Heath Ledger (late), Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, and many more. This movie has received over 163 nominations and 159 wins (including 2 Oscar awards).

Spider-man: Homecoming (2017)

Keeping the adventure spirit alive, our next pick comes from the Marvel universe. It was a blessing from Netflix to have Spider-man: Homecoming which is our next pick. This movie features the story of the friendly neighborhood superhero Spiderman and his apprenticeship under Iron Man. The young Peter Parker swings between his school life, his love life, as he goes on the adventure to defeat The Vulture.

This movie has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10 and received over 10 nominations with 7 wins. The cast features Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, and many more.

Extraction (2020)

This Netflix Original has probably been the most action-packed feature of 2020. Extraction is the tale of a black-market mercenary who is set out to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime lord. The lead role Tyler Rake is portrayed as a broken soul set out on a near-impossible mission with nothing to lose.

This highly-rated crime movie features the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Bryon Lerum, Ryder Lerum, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more. It has an IMDb rating of 6.7/10 and has bagged 12 nominations with 2 wins.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

From the desk of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, comes the adaptation of the greatest fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. In the movie, the character is in a battle of wits against the newest threat to England. When the villain Lord Blackwood resurfaces, Sherlock, partnered with his trusted Dr. Watson, and the Scotland Yard, team up to bring down the mysterious serial killer.

The movie is part 1 of the 3-part series and has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 with 31 nominations with 10 wins. The cast features Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, and many more.

The Revenant (2015)

This next pick will forever be remembered as Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-winning performance. The Revenant takes place in a barbaric time, where cavemen and tribes hunted and gathered food for survival. The story revolves around the frontiersman Huge Glass, who is left by his tribe and mauled by a bear. He then uses his survival instincts to seek revenge for his loss.

The cast also features Tom Hardy, Will Poulter, Domhall Gleeson, Paul Anderson, and many more. The movie scored an impressive rating of 8.0/10 and about 188 nominations with 92 wins (including 3 Oscar awards).

Parker (2013)

Our final pick to clear up an adventure-filled weekend is a feature by Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford. The movie Parker is the story of a professional thief who gets double-crossed by his crew and left to die. He then retaliates with a new female partner, hunts down each member, and hijacks the crew’s recent attempted heist.

The movie gets our seal of approval in terms of action scenes and hardcore stunts. The cast features the likes of Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Chiklis, Nick Nolte, and many more. It has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10 and received a nomination for Best Fight.

Conclusion

To have the most adventure-filled streaming experience, these 6 movies are sure to shoot up your excitement. These six picks have all the best sequences that make up a great adventure feature. Some honorable mentions for adventure movies include Enola Holmes (2020), Inception (2010), Dark Knight Rises (2012), and many more.

Just prepare your watchlist and have fun streaming the best adventure movies on Netflix as now it becomes our only option to get the buzz!