Reggae Genealogy Concert Celebrates History of Jamaican Music

PLANTATION – South Florida will come alive with the pulsating sounds and dynamic history of Jamaican music at the 2nd annual Reggae Genealogy music festival on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The northeast parking lot at Broward Mall in Plantation will transform into a vibrant venue in celebration of Reggae Month.

Tickets are available at reggaegenealogy.org/tickets.

Produced by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, this family-friendly showcase will feature a rhythmic anthology of Jamaican music, enhanced by dancers, video commentary from legends, and a narrated storyline.

A Star-Studded Lineup with History-Making Highlights

History of Jamaican Music – Act I

In Act I, the playlist will be performed live with Code Red Band. It will feature timeless hits from mento, ska, Nyabinghi, rocksteady, lovers rock, and reggae. Iconic performers like Ernie Smith, Eric “Monty” Morris, Wayne Armond, Ambelique, and Shuga will shine. They will perform alongside lead singer Bobby Rose and dancers from Carimer Theatre.

The charismatic Jamaican Consul General Oliver Mair, whose theatrical flair will add vibrancy to the evening, will narrate.

The main event of Act I will be a tribute by Jerry Maytals and the Original Maytals Band. They will honor the legacy of Toots and the Maytals.

History of Jamaican Music – Act II

In Act II, the showcase will look at how Jamaican music has changed over time. It will show its influence on styles like dub, pop, reggaeton, and Afrobeats. In this fun segment, popular DJs will play music.

DJ GQ from Y100

from Y100 Walshy Fire from Major Lazer

from Major Lazer DJ Mekka Don from Tu 94.9

They will feature surprise performers and bring new styles to this celebration of the history of Jamaican Music / reggae’s worldwide impact.

2025 Lifetime Achievement Awards Recipients

Island SPACE, the only Caribbean heritage museum in the nation, will honor three Jamaican music icons with Lifetime Achievement Awards. The 2025 honorees will be:

Inner Circle , known as the “Bad Boys of Reggae”

, known as the “Bad Boys of Reggae” Wayne Wonder , famous for the hit “No Letting Go”

, famous for the hit “No Letting Go” Donovan Germain, a legendary producer for artists like Buju Banton and Beres Hammond

Donovan Germain

Transitioned from a reggae record shop owner to a producer in the late 1970s, Donovan Germain founded Penthouse Records in 1988. Known for its sophisticated sound, Penthouse launched the careers of artists like Buju Banton and modernized classic riddims.

Wayne Wonder

Born Von Wayne Charles, Wayne Wonder, rose to prominence in the late 1980s with his soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Hits like “Saddest Day” and “Bonafide Love” with Buju Banton set the stage for his 2003 global breakthrough “No Letting Go,” which earned a Grammy nomination and charted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Inner Circle

Formed in 1968 by brothers Ian and Roger Lewis, Inner Circle found success with hits like “Sweat (A La La La La Long)” and “Bad Boys,” which became the theme for the TV show COPS and inspired the blockbuster movie franchise.

The band remains active, operating Circle House Studios, where stars like Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams have recorded.

2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards

In 2024, the awards celebrated an all-female lineup: “Miss Pat” Chin, co-founder of VP Records; Marcia Griffiths, the Queen of Reggae; and Cedella Marley, entrepreneur, author, and steward of the Marley legacy.

Supporters and Other Activities

Ahead of the show, attendees can enjoy free museum tours, food, and shopping.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with performances beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $25 pre-sale to $75 VIP. For details, visit www.reggaegenealogy.org.

Reggae Genealogy is presented in partnership with Broward Mall and the City of Plantation, powered by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and made possible in part by the support of the Broward County Cultural Division, Grace Tropical Rhythms, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Visit Lauderdale, Only the Best Printing, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Mabi Artisanal Tea, and the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Judith Cornfeld Fund for the Arts, Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund.