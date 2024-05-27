Buju Banton’s Long Walk To Freedom Concert To Make US Debut in New York

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – The US leg of Buju Banton’s Long Walk To Freedom show is scheduled for July 13 at UBS Arena in New York. It will be his first show in the country since 2009 when he was arrested on drug-related charges.

Destine Media, the singjay’s publicist, confirmed his appearance at the venue which is home to NHL team, New York Islanders. It has a capacity of 18,500.

Tickets go on sale on May 31, but pre-sale tickets will be available as of May 29.

In early May, the 50 year-old artist re-entered the United States for the first time since his arrest in Florida on drug-related charges. There has been speculation he was admitted to the country on a temporary work visa.

The Grammy winner, best known for songs like Til I’m Laid to Rest, Browning, Not An Easy Road, and Wanna be Loved, was released from federal prison and deported to Jamaica in December, 2018 after serving eight years.

Three months later, he was the main attraction on the Long Walk to Freedom concert at the National Stadium in Kingston which attracted over 40,000 fans. It was followed by similar shows in The Bahamas, Grenada, St. Kitts-Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Following those shows, Buju Banton performed in Europe, appearing at major events like Summerjam in Germany.