Wayne Wonder’s No Letting Go has been Certified Gold

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – No Letting Go, the 2002 song by Wayne Wonder has been certified gold for sales of over 500,000 units.

The certification was announced August 3 by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Produced by Steven “Lenky” Marsden, No Letting Go was released in late 2002 on the vaunted Diwali rhythm. That beat also yielded hit singles such as Sean Paul’s Get Busy and Bounty Killer’s Sufferer.

“Mi proud of the work mi put in. Sometimes yuh have to be patient and stay consistent, keep working,” said Wayne Wonder, who described No Letting Go as “a monster, a game-changer.”

No Letting Go peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2003.

Wayne Wonder is originally from the tough Dunkirk area of east Kingston which has produced other heavyweight dancehall such as Spragga Benz and Agent Sasco.

His career started in the late 1980s but roared in the 1990s when he was part of the Penthouse Records and Madhouse Records camps.

His hit songs from that period include Saddest Day and Movie Star (Bonafide Love) for Penthouse Records. The latter was done with Buju Banton.

Wonder hit his commercial stride with producer Dave Kelly’s Madhouse Records in the late 1990s. His hits for that label include Joyride and Keep Them Coming.