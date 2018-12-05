Reggae Icons Inner Circle Present New Year’s Day Reggae Jam at Wynwood Yard

Featuring performances by The Mighty Diamonds, Mykal Rose, Jo Mersa Marley and more

MIAMI – Ring in the new year with the legends of roots reggae!

GRAMMY award-winning, Jamaican bred quintet Inner Circle has partnered with Reggae Sundays host Wynwood Yard to present the 1st annual NEW YEAR’S DAY REGGAE JAM from 2PM to 1AM on January 1, 2019.

Wynwood Yard is located at 56 NW 29th Street in Wynwood, Florida.

One of the world’s most respected reggae groups with a long string of successes stretching back to the mid-70’s, Inner Circle has transcended the traditional roots reggae niche and created widespread crossover appeal. Wynwood Yard’s Reggae Sundays is the second longest running reggae night in all of Miami. The collaboration is a New Year’s dream come true!

Celebrating 50 years in the industry, Inner Circle has just wrapped its 3-month ROCKAS 50 tour after performing 46 successful shows (36 festivals) in 27 countries. Inner Circle is famous for such hits as “Tenement Yard” and “Games People Play.”

The band received a Grammy Award in 1993 for ‘Best Reggae Album by Duo or Group’ for Bad Boys, which spawned the American classic of the same name, and the international hit single “Sweat (A La La La La Long).”

Joining Inner Circle for the much-anticipated New Year’s Day celebration is The Mighty Diamonds, the longest-running vocal trio in Jamaican musical history whose debut album, Right Time, still stands as one of roots reggae’s all-time classics.

The family-friendly New Year’s Day Reggae Jam will also feature performances by popular acts Mykal Rose, Mighty Diamonds, Jo Mersa Marley, LunchMoney Lewis, Daniel Skye, The Ries Brothers, and Papayo.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from a variety of local vendors.

Click here to purchase tickets on sale now starting at $25 with a Meet and greet with artist for only $35.