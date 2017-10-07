Reggae and Dancehall’s first fun and games book out Oct. 9th

LONDON – The first fun and games book dedicated to reggae and dancehall music, Reggae Larger than Life: The Ultimate Reggae Music Fun and Games Book (1st edition) is set to be released on Monday, October 9th, 2017.

The book pays homage to the main contributors to reggae and dancehall music over the years. It seeks to get fans interacting with the genres in a new and exciting way.

Author, Shaun Cain, explains that his goal is to get the fans to spend some enjoyable time focusing on the people that have committed themselves to keeping the music of Jamaica alive. “We have all danced and sang along to our favourite Reggae and Dancehall tracks, but how many times have we thought about the writers, producers and the amount of work that goes into creating these gems? They have been working tirelessly to give a voice to the otherwise dispossessed and something profound with which to connect for hope and happiness.”

The title controversially declares Reggae to be larger than life, but Cain has clarified his decision to position the book this way.

“It is not a literal depiction. The title really emphasises the huge worldwide popularity and influence of this indigenous Jamaican sound. The description will give everyone that comes across it something to ponder. In Jamaica, we like to anchor ourselves in hope and peace everyday by ‘holding a medi or meds’ [meditation]. By quietening our inner voice, we can focus on the true depth and life changing powers of Reggae and Dancehall music. Such divine engagement will help us appreciate much more just how lucky we are, to be able to immerse ourselves in these genres to renew our spirits and realign our souls with righteousness.”

A number of influential artistes have shared their views on the music along with their own careers and personal lives in the soul-searching feature, A Larger than Life Musical Insight. The information they revealed is bound to inspire present and future generations of artistes, musicians and fans.

See also: Legendary Reggae group Inner Circle is set to celebrate 50 years of music

The book will be available in stores in strategic locations throughout Jamaica, North America and Europe. Other markets will be able to access it, initially, online at Amazon, E-Bay, Createspace, Star Status World and other virtual locations.