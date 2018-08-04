New R&B music By “The Crewe” has ladies singing “Say My Name”

ATLANTA – Upcoming artiste “The Crewe” has joined the R&B fraternity; this summer with his debut single entitled “Say My Name”. The song was recorded by Atlanta based studio Major Moves Recording Studios & was produced by Swedish producer Alegal. The single also features rising Reggae artiste D.M.G.

The New York born artiste has been preparing and developing his talent by observing the sounds of R&B music’s biggest acts. Artiste such as Michael Jackson, The Temptations, Soul IV Real and Boyz II Men has inspired “The Crewe” to be the vibrant artist that he desires to be. He is currently based in Atlanta working on a debut album and loading a catalog of potential hit singles.

The Crewe’s sound is original and brings a fusion of styles together cohesively. He has dedicated himself to perfection, not only in the recording process but within his writing process. The Crewe truly has the sound, look and presence to grasp the attention of the Pop, Top 40 and R&B music world.