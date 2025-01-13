Rebel Salute: Bringing the World of Reggae to South Florida

by Howard Campbell

MIRAMAR – Rebel Salute, one of the world’s leading reggae shows, is coming to South Florida. It makes its debut in Miramar on April 20.

Tony Rebel, the roots-reggae artist who is also its founder and chief organizer, said details of the event will be announced after its Jamaican show on January 18. It is Rebel Salute’s first foray overseas since first being staged in January, 1994.

The Miramar gig takes place on a day recognized globally as 4/20, when the benefits of marijuana are celebrated. Rebel told South Florida Caribbean News that he and his team have looked at taking Rebel Salute outside of Jamaica for some time.

“The decision was taken a long time ago for us to go overseas but we wanted good partners who know the terrain. Everything has matured over a period of time and here comes 2025, Rebel Salute in Florida,” he said.

Rebel Salute will take place on January 18 in Priory. This town is in St. Ann parish, near Ocho Rios. The festival focuses on roots-reggae acts, which has been its style since it started.

Rebel says Rastafarian artists, the economic and health benefits of marijuana as well as other aspects of Jamaican culture will be on show at Rebel Salute Miramar.

Inaugural Rebel Salute

The inaugural Rebel Salute was held on January 15, 1994, his birthday, in his home parish of Manchester in southern Jamaica. It was headlined by his close friend, singer Garnet Silk, another Manchester native.

It has evolved from a gathering of roots-reggae lovers into a festival on par with major European summer events.

Tony Rebel, Garnet Silk, Yasus Afari, and Everton Blender were key figures in a roots-reggae revival in Jamaica. This revival took place in the early 1990s. Their Afrocentric messages offered a fresh change from the explicit content of artists like Ninjaman and Shabba Ranks. These artists had dominated dancehall music in the late 1980s.

The lanky Rebel made his name with songs such as Fresh Vegetable, Chatty Chatty, Sweet Jamaica and If Jah. He also collaborated with rapper Queen Latifah on the 1993 song, Weekend Love.