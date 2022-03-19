Shaggy Releases New Dancehall Track, “Mi Nuh Know”

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Fresh off his Grammy Award nomination for producing and co-writing Spice’s groundbreaking album, reggae/dancehall icon, Shaggy releases a new single, “Mi Nuh Know” on Ranch Entertainment. The track interpolates “Wah-Do-Dem,” the infectious tune by fellow Jamaican “singjay” artist, Eek-A-Mouse and is available on all digital platforms with the correlating music video, directed by Jay Will, also out now.

“Dancehall is a colorful art form filled with different styles and tempos … it’s a part of what makes our culture stand out,” says Shaggy. “I wanted to push the envelope and revisit the art of scatting with timing and lyrics with a catchy hook (sound system style) …nothing is catchier than Eek-A-Mouse’s “Wah-Do-Dem!”

Video director, Jay Will (Sean Paul, Major Lazer, Lee Scratch Perry, Spice, Damian Marley, etc.) adds, “we had a lot of fun filming the “Mi Nuh Know” video. Shot in and around Miami, the video features cameo appearances from local talent including Walshy Fire and Popeye Caution and shows Shaggy in his element.”

Written by Shaggy, Omar Thompson, Shane Hoosong, Henry Lawes and Ripton Hylton, “Mi Nuh Know” is produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, engineered by Grant Valentine, mixed by 4-time Grammy Award winner, Robert “Hitmixer” Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.