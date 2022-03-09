How to find the highest free spins?

Free spins are the simplest online casino bonuses that allow you to spin reels a number of times for free. Depending on the bonus policy, players can get a different number of free spins to play certain slots. These gifts usually come in a welcome pack but can be offered to regular players separately. You can win free spins as a final bonus in slot machines.

Why do online casinos give free spins?

Many online casinos are trying to offer free registration spins as part of their marketing policy in order to attract as many visitors to the site as possible. Such a prize allows you to play slots immediately after registration. Ordinary players can also receive such a gift, for example, via e-mail, where they will offer a free 30 free games for the Book of Dead. This is a great gift, unlike the welcome bonus, where you must top up your account.

Casinos are also trying to promote the new slot with the help of free spins in cooperation with slot machine developers and eCommerce business marketing. That’s why more players will find out about this slot, run it and try it out and tell their friends.

How to get free spins

The most popular type of free welcome spins is the no deposit bonus that comes as part of the welcome package for new online casino visitors. Let’s take a closer look at the scheme for receiving this gift.

To get free spins to register, you need to do the following:

Find a site with available spin promotions.

We choose a game site that we like.

We are filling out the registration form. If you need to provide a promotional code to get free spins for registration, then it’s time to paste it in a special window.

We accept the existing Terms and Conditions for the use of gambling on the casino site, as well as possible changes and additions to the same.

We verify your personal information and confirm your account.

We get free spins to register.

It is easy to get free spins after registration, and the main thing is to follow the rules. But there is one peculiarity here. Some establishments offer separate free spins or a deposit bonus + free spins for new customers. Players will only have to choose which of the bonuses suits them best. If the first option, then the account can not be replenished, but immediately use the rotation without a deposit in the machines. Otherwise, you have to pay a certain amount.

Which popular slots are most often given free spins as a welcome?

Free Spins slots are presented in different variations. Games can be conditionally divided into 2 categories – slots with free spins and slot machines with free spins and prizes. The most popular slots for free welcome spins include Book of Dead, Dead or Alive, Jack, and The Beanstalk. The slot machine providers Plai’n Go and NetEnt are trying the hardest, and the latter is known for promotions with casinos on the slots Starburst and Gonzos Quest.

Betting requirements

The rules for betting in regular or welcome packages of free spins do not differ. The exception is the deposit requirement, as it must be deposited into your account to receive the bonus. Bets can be different as well as betting times. When choosing a casino, pay attention to the fact that, in some cases, the time for betting bonuses and deposits can be very limited.

Free spins when registering

New casino players get a certain amount of free spins for a certain slot machine. Most online casinos offer free spins along with a promotional or bonus welcome package to attract new visitors. Sometimes this type of promotion is also called a registration bonus. The free spins feature is activated when the player opens the slot.

Free deposit spins

The welcome bonus can be applied not only to the first but also to the subsequent deposits. Such casino promotions can be divided into several phases, thanks to which you can get spins on the first, second, and third top-up of the account. The main thing is to fulfil the conditions of the welcome bonus on the first deposit so that you can move on to the second phase.

Keep in mind that casinos with free spins only issue such gifts to new customers. If you have managed to register with an institution in the past, you will not be able to receive gift spins. However, you can participate in other promotions of the institution.

Summary

Who doesn’t like getting things for free? With free spins offered by online casinos, you are sure to have even more fun playing your favorite games. But this time, the online casinos are treating you!

Beware of the wagering requirements, and you are all set!