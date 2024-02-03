Afro Beat Sensation Fireboy DML Headlines Afro-Carib Festival in Miramar

MIRAMAR – Nigerian afrobeat sensation, Fireboy DML, is set to headline the much-anticipated 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF). Presented by Visit Lauderdale and Memorial Healthcare System and hosted by City of Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis. This vibrant event is scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 6 pm to 11 pm ET at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, situated at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.

Fireboy DML Making His Mark

Renowned for his double platinum hit “Peru”, featuring pop star Ed Sheeran, Fireboy DML has captured global attention with nearly 200 million YouTube views. The infectious afro-pop track not only earned him a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding International Song but also made its mark on the United States Billboard Hot 100 Chart and peaked at number 2 on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart. Signed to YBNL Nation, owned by Nigerian award-winning rapper Olamide, Fireboy DML boasts three studio albums, millions of online listens and views, and numerous awards and nominations.

Billboard magazine recognizes YBNL Nation as a significant player in the Nigerian music industry, with Fireboy DML receiving a BET Award nomination for Best International Act. His track “Coming Back For You” was also featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis enthusiastically states, “Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, culture, and cuisine at the 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival in Miramar! I am excited to announce that Fireboy DML, the sensational Nigerian afrobeat artist, will be headlining this incredible event. With his chart-topping hits and global recognition, Fireboy DML is sure to bring the house down with his electrifying performance!”

The Afro-Carib Festival annually celebrates the richly intertwined cultures and shared heritage rooted in African origins and the Caribbean islands. This convergence has given rise to a community steeped in music, culture, and cuisine. Attendees can look forward to live performances by a carefully curated lineup of top-tier artists representing afrobeat, reggae, dancehall, konpa, and various genres from the African Diaspora.

Afro-Carib Festival Lineup

Joining Fireboy DML on stage at the 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival are Grammy award winner reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid. In addition, reggae icon Tony Rebel, and dancehall hitmaker Nadine Sutherland. Plus, afro-creole artist Kenny Haiti, “Good Energy” IG sensation Yung Wylin, and classic salsa legend, David Lucca.

For ticket purchases and additional information about the Afro-Carib Festival, kindly visit www.afrocaribfestmiramar.com or call 954-602-3178.