Ras Kronik’s “The Energy”, Number One Album in Jamaica Music Countdown

LAS VEGAS – The Energy by singer Ras Kronik is number one for a second straight week on the Jamaica Music Countdown Top 10 Album/CD Chart compiled by popular Disc Jockey Richard “Richie B” Burgess.

Released last August by Pandemic Records, it is the Las Vegas-based artist’s third album and his first number one in Jamaica.

“It feels wonderful. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that hard work throughout the years has been shown. I give thanks for the support,” said Ras Kronik.

Working For The Boss, Agree to Disagree and Fyah Burn (with Turbulence) are some of the songs on The Energy which he notes is, “A more diverse album than any other album that I have ever done. It have a song on it for everyone, and it was made with great love from my heart just as the others.”

The others are The Real Thing and Wild N Free, Ras Kronik’s previous albums which were largely recorded in Las Vegas where he has lived for almost 20 years.

In recent times, he has recorded a number of songs for Pandemic Records, an Atlanta, Georgia-based company owned by his brother, Sheldon Edwards.

Despite The Energy making a mark in Jamaica, Ras Kronik stressed that the promotional work continues.

“We’re not just promoting it in Jamaica, we’re spreading the energy of love on a universal scale. Pandemic Records is doing what’s necessary for people to hear and get your favorite songs from The Energy,” he said.

Trilogy by Dexta Daps and Strength from Samory I are numbers two and three, respectively, on the Jamaica Music Countdown Top 10 Album/CD Chart.