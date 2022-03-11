Uncategorized

Ras Kronik Keeping the Vibes Positive for 2022

by Howard Campbell

[LAS VEGAS]  – No matter how dire the situation, Ras Kronik maintains a positive outlook which he projects on Jah Jah Light and Rough outa Street, his latest songs.

Like millions of people globally, the Las Vegas-based singer has felt the pinch economically as Covid-19 raged for the past two years. While those challenges destroyed careers and lives, Ras Kronik said he remained resolute and came up with material for new music.

“The inspiration behind these songs comes from the observation of events that’s happening in today’s world. Jah Jah Light is influenced by the amount of Creator light that is pouring in our planet at this particular moment, so I am saying to the people, ‘don’t worry, if you truly believe in the light’. At the same time be protective of yourself and don’t let wickedness/darkness within your zone,” he explained.

Ras Kronik called on longtime collaborators on both songs. He co-produced Jah Jah Light with Robert “Ricky Dread” Stephens for Pandemic Records, while Rough outa Street is produced by Patrick Anthony, former trumpet player for UB40.

Despite the travails of the past 18 months, Ras Kronik has kept a busy recording schedule. Last year, he released his re-packaged album, Wild N Free, on which he worked extensively with Ricky Dread, keyboardist of the Bonafide reggae band which is also based in Las Vegas.

Continuing to make uplifting music is high on Ras Kronik’s plans for 2022.

“That’s my intention and focus and to spread the word continually through the music. it is going to be a great time to do such a thing. There are  planetary changes that are taking place now, so we need to put more focus on getting the words out,” he said.

 

