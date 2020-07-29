Roots-Reggae Singer Ras Kronik Releases Latest Collaboration with Angela Kronillis

by Howard Campbell

NEVADA – Reggae fans on the United States West Coast who are familiar with Ras Kronik, know him for roots-rocking songs like The Way to Life and Spiritual Warfare.

But in recent years, the Rastafarian singer has experimented with different sounds in the hunt for a big hit and new fans. His latest attempt is You Got Me, a song he did with American singer Angela Kronillis.

Released in June, it is produced by Patrick Anthony Teynue. Khoran Harrison and Phillip Henry on drums and guitar respectively, gives the song a funky club feel.

The Las Vegas-based artist credits Teynue for coming up with the frenetic beat.

“When him start an’ I hear the direction I was good with it,” said Ras Kronik.

It was during production that engineer Alex Krepkikh suggested a female vocal part be added. Kronillis, who is based in New England, was selected.

Ras Kronik, who is from Clarendon parish in central Jamaica, has been part of the Nevada reggae scene for a decade. He has performed on major events like Reggae In The Desert.

In 2018, he stepped away from roots-reggae and cut the techno-driven Get High and Rise my Emotion.

He insists he has not turned his back on reggae.

“No way! I have a few roots-reggae songs to come soon. Sometimes you have to blend the flavors, Jamaica and international.”