Young Professional Group in Miami Screens Paris to Pittsburgh Documentary

Paris to Pittsburgh Documentary screened across Cities in America to highlight Communities Impacted First and Worst by Climate Change for Earth Month

MIAMI – Miami Under 40 has partnered with the Hip Hop Caucus’ Think 100%: the Coolest Show on Climate Change and the Paris to Pittsburgh producers to host a private influencer screening of the recently released National Geographic film on Thursday April 25th at 6pm.

The screening will bring together community leaders, advocates, cultural influencers, local government officials, and young professionals to inspire local climate action.

The events will be held throughout the month of April, which is Earth Month, and is part of a larger national initiative as other cities have signed on to host similar type events – Orlando, FL, Harlem, NY, Charlotte, NC, Virginia Beach, VA, Detroit, MI, New Orleans, LA, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, CA, and Boston, MA.

Paris to Pittsburgh is a new film from National Geographic, produced by Radical Media in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, and narrated by Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning actress and activist Rachel Brosnahan.

The film brings to life the impassioned efforts of individuals who are battling the most severe threats of climate change in their own backyards and highlights urban and rural communities’ climate solutions.

“Communities of color as well as low-income communities are impacted first and worst by climate change. Paris to Pittsburgh does an excellent job telling diverse stories about both climate impacts on people and climate solutions people and local governments are implementing.,” said Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., Hip Hop Caucus President and CEO.

“Everyone has a part to play in solving climate change, and the film showcases the many organizations doing just that. We are honored that through our Young Professional platform we can share Paris to Pittsburgh film with local leaders and influencers to educate and move more people to action,” states Asa Sealy, Founder of Miami Under 40.

The film’s title refers to President Trump’s statement when he announced his intention to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” The Mayor of Pittsburgh immediately countered that their city would stick to their commitments to do their part to meet the Paris agreement targets and hundreds of cities followed suit, signing the “We Are Still In” declaration.

Through leadership in states and cities, the United States is more than halfway to its Paris Agreement commitments despite federal inaction.

The screening will feature discussions sessions following the film and coordination of a collective action decided upon by the attendees to advance just-solutions to climate change in their local communities.

“Paris to Pittsburgh tells the stories of some the frontline communities who are grappling with the impacts of climate change, and more importantly, developing their own solutions,” said Antha Williams, head of Bloomberg Philanthropies environmental programs and consulting producer for Paris to Pittsburgh. “We are thrilled to partner with Miami Under 40 and the Hip Hop Caucus to bring these stories to new audiences and build an even stronger climate movement to protect everyone.”

The national screening series kicked off last week in Orlando with a live production of Think 100%: the Coolest Show on Climate Change at the National Forum for Black Public Administrators, where conference attendees watched the film and took part in an interactive panel discussion with Chris Castro, film participant and Director of Sustainability & Resilience for the City of Orlando; Michelle Suarez, Regional Director of Organize Florida; Robin Harris, a local climate and environmental justice advocate; and guest Think 100% host Brandi Williams, Hip Hop Caucus Charlotte Coordinator.

The Miami screening will be hosted by @ThatBrandingGuy with special invited guests from The Cleo Institute, local influencers, young professionals, political leaders, and be catered by popular organic eats restaurant DIRT and Raw JUCE all of whom have the topic of climate change and sustainability at the top of their agenda.

To RSVP and for more about the screenings visit MIAMI UNDER 40 and follow @miamiunder40, @Think100Show and @hiphopaucus on social media for the latest from the series this month.