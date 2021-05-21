Time for Celebration with the Reading Virtual Carnival

[Reading, UK] – The Reading Carnival – the largest community street carnival event in Reading, Berkshire – is going virtual this year.

Reading Caribbean Cultural Group in association with RG2 Radio, Reading, are hosting the Annual Reading Carnival. Scheduled for Bank Holiday Monday, 31st May 2021, between 12pm and 9pm. This plans to be a Spectacular Virtual Event.

Celebration of Caribbean Culture

The celebration of Caribbean cultural heritage together with local community heritage has existed in Reading as a street festival since the inaugural Carnival took place in 1977. But, the COVID-19 pandemic means that the event will take place virtually this year.

The event will showcase a Steel Band, Calypsonian, DJs, dancers, and a costume competition. In addition an international Congo line will headline this internet extravaganza in celebration of the 44th year of the Carnival.

Erma Dyall, the Chairperson of RCCG, who has been involved in Reading’s Carnival for many years explains, “to me, the event represents, unity and the celebration of racial diversity!”

A long-time carnival enthusiast, local community representative and calypsonian – Jeff Hinds AKA De Admiral suggests, “There is no more captivating activity than the art of Carnival Caribbean Style”.

RG2 Radio’s Station Manager, Charles Carrington enthused, “ It is only a year since the radio station’s first broadcast so everyone at RG2 Radio is immensely proud to be working with R.C.C.G. in hosting the 2021 Reading Virtual Carnival. The “After Carnival Party” continues after 9pm with RG2 Radio.”

The Whitley-based community internet radio station currently broadcasts over 70 hours per week of music, news, discussions and interview shows.

The most recent carnival in Reading occurred in 2019. The 2020 carnival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However it was attended by over 3,000 revellers and comprised of a road march and music, food, and activities in Prospect Park Reading.

The group welcomes participation and support from all of Reading’s diverse community.

The event will be broadcast live on You Tube, Facebook, various Social Media Platforms, and www.RG2Radio.com so you can enjoy and take in the Spirit of Carnival from the comfort of your home.

Let’s Play Mas!!

