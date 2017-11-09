By November 9, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Rebel Salute Receives Proclamation from New York State for contribution to Preservation of Reggae

NEW YORKRebel Salute reggae festival was presented with a proclamation from New York State Senator Leroy Comrie, for its contribution towards the preservation of reggae music.

The presentation was made during the launch of Rebel Salute 2018 at Milk River Restaurant & Lounge in Brooklyn.

The festival, which kicks off the Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) sponsored calendar of events in 2018, will celebrate its 25th Anniversary when the gates open for the show in January.

Christopher Dobson, Business Development Officer Jamaica Tourist Board joins Tony Rebel in a performance of Sweet Jamaica at the New York Launch of Rebel Salute 2018 at Milk River in Brooklyn on November 2. Photo credit: Ajamu Photography

During the launch, the festival was lauded for more than two decades of delivering world class family entertainment which promotes the most positive influences of reggae music, and the best of Jamaican culture.

Rebel Salute will be held at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St. Ann, Jamaica on January 12 & 13, 2018.

Left to right: Christopher Dobson, Business Development Officer, Jamaica Tourist Board; Queen Ifrica, reggae artist; Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor/ Communication Strategist, Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism; Patrick “Tony Rebel” Barrett, Chairman of Rebel Salute; Jahyudah Barrett, Attorney-at-law and Director, Rebel Salute and Irwine Clare, Sr., Host of Moving Forward, IrieJam360. Photo credit: Ajamu Photography

 

