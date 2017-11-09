Rebel Salute Receives Proclamation from New York State for contribution to Preservation of Reggae

NEW YORK – Rebel Salute reggae festival was presented with a proclamation from New York State Senator Leroy Comrie, for its contribution towards the preservation of reggae music.

The presentation was made during the launch of Rebel Salute 2018 at Milk River Restaurant & Lounge in Brooklyn.

The festival, which kicks off the Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) sponsored calendar of events in 2018, will celebrate its 25th Anniversary when the gates open for the show in January.

During the launch, the festival was lauded for more than two decades of delivering world class family entertainment which promotes the most positive influences of reggae music, and the best of Jamaican culture.

Rebel Salute will be held at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St. Ann, Jamaica on January 12 & 13, 2018.