SOUTH FLORIDA – Are you a college student or recent graduate eager to dive into the world of public relations and gain hands-on experience in a dynamic cultural setting? Island Space Caribbean Museum invites you to apply for our Fall Public Relations Internship. This exciting opportunity provides a platform to explore public relations, arts, and culture while honing your skills in a real-world context. This is a paid internship.

Island Space Caribbean Museum

Island Space Caribbean Museum is a hub of cultural exploration and celebration. They are dedicated to showcasing the vibrant heritage of the Caribbean. As a PR intern, you’ll be an essential part of our team. Contributing to our mission of connecting the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture with global audiences.

Internship Overview:

We welcome two dedicated public relations interns to collaborate closely with our seasoned marketing committee each semester. Together, we tackle various tasks fundamental to effective public relations, including drafting compelling press releases, brainstorming innovative media pitches, crafting engaging social media content, conducting valuable research, and preparing media impressions reports. At Island Space Caribbean Museum, PR interns are integral to our success.

What You’ll Do:

As a public relations intern, you’ll have the opportunity to:

Contribute to ongoing projects by writing, editing, researching, and reporting

Identify and research pertinent media contacts using platforms like MuckRack and LinkedIn

Assist in the creation of media materials and other essential communication projects

Collaborate on compiling monthly media impression reports, utilizing tools like Coveredpress.com

Qualifications:

To thrive in this role, you should possess:

Exceptional writing skills and strong organizational acumen

Meticulous attention to detail in all tasks undertaken

Status as a junior, senior, or recent graduate pursuing a degree in fields such as public relations, journalism, communications, marketing, or related disciplines

Completed coursework in public relations or journalism

Proficiency in essential computer applications, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Familiarity with cloud-based software like Dropbox and Drive, design tools such as Canva, and various social media platforms and management tools

Involvement with professional groups like PRSSA, PRSA, Hispanic PR Association, Association of Black Journalists, or similar organizations is advantageous and welcomed.

Why Join Us:

Gain practical experience in a renowned cultural institution

Collaborate closely with experienced professionals and receive hands-on guidance

Build a diverse skill set by engaging in multifaceted public relations projects

Network with industry professionals and potentially boost your career opportunities

Contribute to the preservation and promotion of Caribbean culture on a global scale

If you’re ready to immerse yourself in the world of public relations within the captivating backdrop of Caribbean culture, we encourage you to apply for the Fall Public Relations Internship at Island Space Caribbean Museum.

To apply, please submit your resume, a cover letter, and relevant work samples to [email protected].