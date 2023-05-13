Island SPACE – Why Our Caribbean Museum is Important

Welcome to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, a place where Caribbean cultures unite. We are the first and only Caribbean Heritage Museum representing every Caribbean country, every language, every dialect, every ethnicity, every faith.

This space is important because representation is important. It connects us with the family we leave behind when we come to America. It represents the family we choose when we come to America. It teaches our children about who they are and our friends about who we are.

Your support in terms of a sponsorship or donation of items would be appreciated.

Start making your plans to visit Island SPACE Caribbean Museum located inside the Broward Mall 8000 W Broward Blvd. Plantation, FL 33312 https://islandspacefl.org.