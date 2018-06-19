Prioritizing When Moving Home

Research has shown that moving home is amongst the most stressful situations that people go through these days. This comes as no surprise, as there is so much to organize when you move home. It is not quite as bad if you are moving from your parents’ home to your first home. However, if you already rent or own a property, you have all of your worldly belongings to move, which can be really draining and distressing.

This is why it is important to get your priorities sorted out well before your moving date. The more organized you are, the less stressful the whole process can be. If you also work full time or have family commitment, being organized is all the more important if you want to avoid tearing your hair out and being lumbered with a huge amount of work at the last minute.

What you need to organize

The first step is to look at what you need to do in the run up to the move so that you can put everything in priority order. The key things you will need to sort out before your move include:

Finding a removal firm: You should book your removal firm as early on as possible as otherwise you could be left stranded. Remember, moving during the summer means that they will be much busier, so you need to get in there and make your provisional booking as soon as you can. You also need to find a good removal firm with a solid reputation to ensure you don’t get lumbered with cowboys or with an unreliable company that fails to turn up or causes lengthy delays. Again, the more reputable companies will get booked up early on so the sooner you can arrange your removal company the better.

Sorting storage: There may be some items that you need to put into storage before the day of the move, so you may also need to sort out storage units near me. Again, this is something you should do early on, as otherwise you may miss out during the busier months when there are many other people also moving home. Once this is sorted, you can get some of your items that are not being moved by the removal company put into storage well in advance to save time and hassle later on.

Packing your items: Packing is one of the key stressful points when it comes to moving, as you have to try and get packed in plenty of time but at the same time you may need access to a lot of your items. You should therefore pack in stage whereby you pack up the items you don’t need or use very often early on and then leave only your key essentials until last. Alternatively, you may want to turn to the packing service that many removal companies offer, which can save you a lot of time and inconvenience.

By making sure you plan ahead and get yourself organized, your move should run far more smoothly.