Guyanese American Delegation Heading to Cuba for People to People Encounter

MIAMI – A delegation of some 50 Guyanese Americans are heading to Cuba this week for people to people encounters as part of the celebrations there to mark Guyana’s 48th Republic anniversary on February 23rd.

The celebrations also mark the 45th year since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guyana and Cuba.

The February 22nd to 28th visit will span three Cuban cities: Holguin, Santiago de Cuba and Havana. Members will be involved in sports, cultural and educational activities as well as attend receptions to celebrate Guyana’s Republic Anniversary.

The visit is organized by Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Mr. Halim Majeed in conjunction with Guyana’s Honorary Consul in Florida, Mr. Ramzan Roshanali and President of the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) Mr. Wesley Kirton. The visiting delegation comprises members of the Sunshine State Softball Cricket Association (SSSCA) and the Guyanese American Chamber.

During the visit a number of softball cricket matches will be played in Santiago de Cuba and Havana in addition to a number of meetings and interaction with various Cuban organizations focused on education and to enhance the relationship with the Cuban people.

This visit is under a General License, which pursuant to the relevant sections of the Cuban Asset Control Regulations authorizes travel to Cuba for athletic and educational purposes.

The main sponsors of the visit are Surinam Airways and DMC Travel of Miami. Other sponsors include Tallawahs cricket team, Cricket Council USA, Limacol, Tropics Restaurant, Lucky City restaurant, Demerara Distillers Ltd. (DDL), JetBlue, and Roraima Airways/Aruba Air.

A special magazine has been produced by the Guyana Consulate in Florida to commemorate the visit.

South Florida Caribbean news is the media partner for the visit and will bring readers daily reports on the activities, compliments of Surinam Airways and DMC Travel of Miami.