New Kiwanis Club Organized In The Miramar-Pines Area To Help Kids

MIRAMAR – PEMBROKE PINES – A new Kiwanis club has opened in the Miramar-Pines area to give community members the opportunity to help kids.

“Kiwanis clubs provide a great opportunity to meet new friends who believe in serving their communities, networking with business professionals and making a significant impact on the community through volunteering,” said President Karen Harvey.

The new Kiwanis Club of East Pines Miramar will focus on service projects addressing several community needs, including back to school drives, distributing food baskets to families in need, providing support to the elderly and awarding scholarships to students.

This will be made possible by the foundation (charter) members:

Karen Harvey (President)

Dionne Bryan (Secretary)

Vice Mayor Maxwell Chambers

Alicia Charles

Sharon Christie (Chair)

Dr. Allan Cunningham

Commissioner Alexandria Davis

Distinguished President Anthony D’Oyley

Gayle Dwyer (Chair)

Leo Gilling

Craiglon Gordon (Director)

Dr. Shrusan Gray (Chair)

Vinette Green (Director)

Joel Gresham (Chair)

Angela Henry

Dr. Sonia Hylton (Director)

Jamal Jennings

Vashti Laing (Chair)

Marie Lawson

Dr. Neville Ledgister

Lana Lindo (President Elect)

Andrea Munroe-Service (Director)

Annette Payne (Treasurer)

Elaine Reid

Dr. Lester Reid

Maltimore Reynolds (Chair)

Michael Rigg

Barry Smallhorne (Vice President)

Charline Stewart (Chair)

Nadine Thompson-Samuels (Director)

Carlene Wright

“We understand the changing needs of today’s busy volunteers, and encourage members to give time when they can, whether that’s at a service project or at a meeting,” said Anthony D’Oyley, club co-sponsor, Kiwanis Club of East Pines Miramar. “We hope that men and women of all ages will join us and help make a difference for children in our community.”