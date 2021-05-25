Plans for New Innovation and Technology Village in Historic Miramar Underway

[MIRAMAR] – Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam will host a Town Hall Meeting to provide area residents and businesses with an update on an Innovation and Technology Village project coming to Historic Miramar. The new Innovation and Technology hub will serve as a one-stop business and community resource and referral center. It will also provide established, small, start-up and scale-up businesses with assistance to connect with community residents and business resources.

The Town Hall meeting will take place at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex. The complex is located at 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023 on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Vision

Mayor Wayne Messam stated, “The vision to establish an Innovation and Technology Village in the Historic Miramar neighborhood is about to become a reality. This hub will provide high quality affordable workforce housing as well as commercial mixed-use and open spaces. Our residents will be able to acquire the relevant skills and training needed to meet the needs of area businesses. The City is kicking off the project with support from area Colleges and Universities. As well as support from corporate partners. At the Town Hall meeting, I will be covering the project timeline and taking questions from the community.”

Community-Wide Support

The City is sensitive to potential development impacts to the surrounding community. As a result, they will solicit feedback and input to ensure community-wide support.

In-person attendance is limited to 80 attendees and registration is required at www.MayorTownHallITVillage.EventBrite.com. The Town Hall meeting can also be viewed online with registration available at MiramarEvents.Webex.com.