Miramar Students Receiving Service Through Internet Essentials Program

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam Sponsoring this Essential Learning Resource in Partnership with Comcast

[Miramar] – Nearly every school within the City of Miramar has more than 40% of its students in the low-income category, according to Mayor Wayne Messam, who has teamed up with Comcast to provide Internet service to 100 students through the end of the school year as part of Comcast’s Internet Essentials Partnership Program. This initiative is one of many the Mayor has launched to support families in his community.

Internet Essentials from Comcast is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. It provides Internet service for $9.95 a month (plus applicable taxes and fees) for qualified households in Comcast’s service footprint, plus the option to purchase a low-cost Internet-ready computer and multiple options to access free digital skills training.

The Internet Essentials Partnership Program gives cities, schools, nonprofits and other community-based organizations the ability to pay the monthly recurring $9.95 (plus applicable taxes and fees) service charge for Internet Essentials service for eligible low-income households.

Each City of Miramar school has selected six students who have been adversely affected by COVID-19 and unable to pay for Internet services. The Mayor’s office will pay for those household’s Internet Essentials service through the Internet Essentials Partnership Program for six months to ensure the students have Internet service through the end of this school year.

“Students absolutely have to have this essential service in order to succeed during this extraordinarily challenging time,” said Mayor Messam. “My office is committed to doing whatever we can to support families adversely affected by the pandemic and ensure students continue to learn.”

“Since 2011, Comcast has connected millions of individuals to the Internet through our Internet Essentials program,” said Dawn Stagliano, Director of External Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast in Broward County. “During the pandemic, we have also redoubled our efforts by partnering with local organizations and offering the first two months of service for free to new Internet Essentials customers. In addition, we increased the Internet speed of the service for all new and existing customers for no additional fee.”

Donors who wish to sponsor a family or help defray the monthly recurring $9.95 (plus applicable taxes and fees) service charge for Internet Essentials may call 954-602-3198 or email elaroche@miramarfl.gov

For more information on Comcast’s Internet Essentials program and the Internet Essentials Partnership Program, visit www.InternetEssentials.com.