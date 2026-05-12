Photography Exhibition Features Miami Gardens Youth

MIAMI GARDENS – In a powerful and uplifting close to the school year, students at Miami Norland Senior High School are reshaping how they see themselves and how their community is seen through a bold, student-led photography exhibition.

The 2nd Annual Danger of a Single Story will return. It will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, May 27–28. The event will be held at the North Dade Regional Library. The event is the Miami Gardens Edition. The library is at 2455 NW 183rd St, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. It will feature more than 400 original photos taken by students in grades 9–12.

Guided by educator Renee O’Connor, a 14-year veteran teacher and proud alumna of Miami Norland Senior High, the exhibit is the culmination of a year-long interdisciplinary project inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s acclaimed TED Talk, The Danger of a Single Story.

Through their African American History and Multicultural Studies coursework, students examined the stereotypes often associated with Miami Gardens. They then turned to photography as a tool for storytelling, capturing the beauty, joy, resilience, and everyday brilliance of their community from their own perspectives.

“This project is about more than photography,” said O’Connor. “It’s about helping students understand the power of their voice and their ability to shape how their stories and their community are told.”

A Collective Visual Movement

The exhibition features contributions from:

Students enrolled in African American History and Multicultural Studies classes

The school’s Photography Club, C.R.A.F.T. (Creative Reclamation of Artistic Fundamental Truths)

Community photography support fromYOUmedia-https://mdpls.org/miami-dade-public-library-system/youmedia

Together, these young visual storytellers present a multidimensional portrait of Miami Gardens, one that challenges assumptions and invites viewers to engage with a more authentic and nuanced narrative.

Building on Momentum

Now in its second year, the exhibit builds on the success of its inaugural showcase, which drew strong community and media attention for its compelling storytelling and its impact on students. This year’s expansion reflects both increased participation and a deeper commitment to creative expression as a form of cultural reclamation.

Event Details

Event: Danger of a Single Story – Miami Gardens Edition

What: 2nd Annual Student Photo Exhibit

When: Wednesday & Thursday, May 27–28, 2026

Where: North Dade Regional Library

Admission: Free and open to the public

About the Exhibit

Danger of a Single Story: Miami Gardens Edition is a year-long student project inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TED Talk, encouraging young people to challenge dominant narratives and present more nuanced, authentic representations of their lived experiences through photography and storytelling.

This is more than an exhibit; it is a visual movement led by young people determined to tell their own stories, in their own voices, on their own terms.

Q&A with Renee OConnor

Miami Gardens is home to many Caribbean and immigrant families whose stories are often overlooked or misunderstood. How does this exhibit help students reclaim and celebrate those cultural identities through photography?

Miami Gardens is often talked about through statistics, headlines, or assumptions, but very rarely through the voices of the young people who actually live here. Many of my students come from Caribbean and immigrant families where so much beauty, resilience, culture, language, faith, and history are woven into their everyday lives, yet those stories are often invisible to the outside world. This exhibit gave students permission to say, “This is who we are. ….This is us.” Through photography, they are able to capture family traditions, neighborhood pride, churches, barbershops, music, food, friendships, and moments that reflect the richness of their identities in a way that felt authentic to them.

South Florida’s Caribbean communities have long used art, music, and storytelling as forms of resistance and self-expression. How are your students continuing that tradition through this project?

South Florida’s Caribbean communities have always used creativity as a form of survival, resistance, joy, and self-expression. Whether through music, storytelling, dance, poetry, or visual art, our communities have always found ways to preserve culture and speak truth through creativity. I think my students are continuing that tradition in a very modern way through photography. Their cameras became tools for storytelling. They are documenting the beauty that exists alongside struggle and pushing back against one-dimensional narratives about their communities.

My original inspiration for this project honestly goes all the way back to my father, Paul O’Connor, who was a photographer in Kingston, Jamaica. He owned a business called O’Connor’s Photo Lab in Cross Roads, and because of him, photography has been a part of my life for decades. I grew up understanding that photographs are more than images. They are memory, history, emotion, and storytelling all wrapped into one frame. A lot of my love for visual storytelling began there, watching how powerful photography could be in capturing people’s humanity.

What has also been beautiful about this process is that over the past few months, I have picked up the camera again myself in a much more intentional way. I plan to include a few of my own photographs in the exhibit alongside my students’ work. In many ways, what started as an assignment for my students quietly became an assignment for me too. It reminded me that adults need creative outlets just as much as young people do. We spend so much of life working, surviving, and moving from responsibility to responsibility that we sometimes forget to create. This project gave both my students and me permission to slow down, observe the world more carefully, and tell stories through a different lens.

What has it meant for students, particularly Black and Caribbean-American youth, to see themselves not just as students, but as visual storytellers and documentarians of their own communities?

South Florida’s Caribbean communities have always used creativity as a form of survival, resistance, and joy. Whether through reggae, dancehall, poetry, Carnival, storytelling, or visual art, our communities have always found ways to speak truth and preserve culture. I think my students are continuing that tradition in a very modern way. Their cameras became tools for storytelling. They are documenting the beauty that exists alongside struggle. They are pushing back against one-dimensional narratives by saying, “There is more to our community than what people think.” That is powerful.

The exhibit challenges stereotypes often associated with Miami Gardens. Were there any photographs or student stories that especially moved you or shifted your own perspective during the process?

There are so many photographs that move me, but one that immediately comes to mind comes from one of my seniors, a young man named Damani. He has been fairly reserved throughout the school year, but through this project I saw another side of him in his photography. One image in particular really stayed with me. It is a simple photograph of his legs stretched out in the grass with a beautiful monarch butterfly perched on his cargo shorts.

At first glance, it seems like such a small moment, but that is exactly what made it so powerful. In a world that moves so fast and often defines young Black boys through stereotypes or assumptions, this image captured softness, stillness, beauty, and presence. It reminded me that sometimes the smallest moments ask us to slow down long enough to notice the beauty sitting right in front of us.

That photograph shifted something for me because it was also a reminder that many of our students are carrying deep thoughtfulness, creativity, and gentleness that the world does not always make space to see. Through this exhibit, they are reclaiming the narrative and showing Miami Gardens through their own lens.

As an educator, what role do you believe culturally rooted projects like this play in empowering young people and strengthening pride within South Florida’s Caribbean and Black communities?

As an educator, I believe culturally rooted projects are essential for Black and Caribbean youth. When students see their culture reflected in what they are learning, it reminds them that their stories matter and that their experiences have value. Projects like this help students build confidence, pride, and a deeper connection to their communities.

For many of my students, this became much bigger than a photography assignment. It became an opportunity to honor where they come from, tell their own stories, and recognize that their voices deserve to be heard. Growing up Jamaican, I often hear the phrase “One Love,” and I think that spirit is woven throughout this project. It is about community, connection, humanity, and recognizing the beauty in one another’s stories.

It has been incredibly exciting to watch my students’ faces light up over the past few weeks as they share their photographs with me. Many of them are beginning to see their community, and themselves, through a different lens. And as the daughter of a Jamaican photographer, I am sure my dad, Paul O’Connor, is looking down from heaven so proud of this exhibit.