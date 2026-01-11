Miami Heat Caribbean Heritage Night with Sean Paul

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are set to turn up the heat on culture and celebration with their highly anticipated Caribbean Heritage Night. This event is scheduled for January 13, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Kaseya Center. This vibrant event promises an evening packed with world-class entertainment, community pride, and an electrifying atmosphere. It will bring together fans, athletes, and the local Caribbean community for a festive NBA matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Main Attractions: Superstar Performances and Caribbean Pride

The halftime show will feature none other than Grammy Award-winning sensation Sean Paul. He will deliver his signature high-energy performance to keep the crowd grooving.

Throughout the evening, acclaimed entertainer and Major Lazer member DJ Walshy Fire will keep the party alive as host. He will spin tunes and hype up fans. After the final buzzer, the celebration continues with DJ Walshy Fire taking the stage on the East Plaza for an exclusive post-game set.

The night also shines a spotlight on Caribbean athletic excellence, highlighting Jamaican national basketball stars Norman Powell of the Miami Heat and Nic Richards of the Phoenix Suns. Their on-court matchup will showcase the talent and pride of Jamaica on a global stage. This makes the night truly special for Caribbean basketball fans.

Supporting Entertainment: Sounds and Sights of the Islands

Fans arriving early will be welcomed by DJ KVass, who will spin Caribbean beats on the front plaza. Inside the arena, DJs Nati and Marley will keep the energy high on the concourse floors. This ensures every corner of Kaseya Center vibrates with island rhythms.

The Miami Heat Hype Band from Florida Memorial University will pump up the crowd. Meanwhile, the Lauderhill Steel Orchestra brings the melodic sounds of steelpan to life.

Adding a touch of colorful spectacle, the USVI Moko Jumbies will perform stilt-walking dances on the plaza, capturing the spirit and pageantry of Caribbean festivals.

Culinary Experience: jrk! and More

No Caribbean celebration is complete without mouthwatering food, and jrk! will be on site to offer authentic culinary delights. Fans can savor classic island dishes and enjoy unique concession offerings that pay homage to Caribbean flavors. This makes the night as tasty as it is entertaining.

Fan Engagement: Giveaways and Exclusive Meet & Greet

Throughout the night, fans will have chances to win exciting giveaways, adding an extra layer of fun to the festivities. In a special highlight, promo ticket holders will gain access to a meet and greet with Sean Paul after his halftime show. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for lucky fans to get up close with a global superstar.

Community Impact: Supporting Food for the Poor and Hurricane Relief

Beyond the entertainment, Caribbean Heritage Night serves a higher purpose. Part of the proceeds from promo ticket sales will benefit Food for the Poor. It will also support hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica, reinforcing the Heat’s commitment to making a positive difference locally and internationally.

An Unmissable Night for All

Whether you’re a die-hard basketball fan, a lover of Caribbean culture, or simply looking for an unforgettable night out, Miami Heat Caribbean Heritage Night is the place to be on January 13, 2026. Come for the star-studded performances, stay for the community spirit. Join the Heat in celebrating the vibrant heritage that makes South Florida shine.

Get your tickets here.