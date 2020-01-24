City of North Miami to Host 2020 NFL Play Football Family Festival during Super Bowl LIV Week

North Miami – The city of North Miami is proud to host the 2020 NFL Play Football Family Festival, Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the North Miami Athletic Stadium, located at 2555 NE 151 Street.

“We are humbled and so excited to welcome the NFL Play Football Family Festival to the city of North Miami,” said Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime. “We welcome all guests to North Miami and hope they enjoy this free festival, along with the memorable and positive interactions young athletic achievers will have with professional NFL players, here, in our beautiful City.”

The festival takes place the day before Super Bowl LIV. It is expected to draw a crowd of more than 2,000 student-athletes of all ages.

Attendees will learn and develop football and life skills through Play Football events.

The day will include NFL player autographs, football clinics, equipment fittings, a USA Football tackle station, youth league sign-up stations, a parents’ forum, DJ, giveaways, food trucks, and interactive activations.

To RSVP for the Play Football Family Festival, CLICK HERE.

The festival is open to all and admission is free.