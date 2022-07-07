People Profile Awards 2022 – We Are The World!

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – The Annual People Profile Awards, an event created to acknowledge individuals in their Community whose stories inspire, motivate or educate others, will take place on Sunday, July 10th, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale.

People Profile was founded and developed by Lecturer/Businessman Dr. Allan Cunningham in June of 2015. It was established as a vehicle through which people are able to tell their stories. People Profile Awards will spotlight the accomplishments of individuals, groups, and entities. Along with the impact that they have on others, the community and the world.

Founder Dr. Cunningham also serves as the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative for the USA Southern states.

Recognizing Excellence

This event is designed to recognize excellence while providing financial assistance to notable charities. The charities include Whitfield Town Primary, The Maverly Primary and Infant school, and The Tom Joyner Foundation.

The People Profile Awards, Black-Tie Red-Carpet Affair is sponsored by TURN TWO SOLAR. It will be held at the BROWARD PERFORMING ARTS Amaturo Theater located at 201 SW 5th Ave Fort Lauderdale 33312.

This prestigious event will not only highlight the contribution of outstanding individuals and/or organizations in the Community. In addition, it will also showcase stalwarts of the musical industry such as Mical Rustle, Track and field, Daniel England, and Government Official Alexandra Davis from the City of Miramar.

Appearing on stage will be renown Tenor GHALEB, AllyCat, Maxine Chang Reyes, and other performances.

Jamaica’s 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration

In keeping with the celebration of Jamaica’s 60th diamond jubilee celebration, 8 Jamaicans will be honored for their work in the southern Diaspora including Artist David I Muir, Former National Football coach Carl Brown, and Iconic Politician former Mayor of Broward County Dale V C Holness.

The People Profile Awards 2022 promises to be a phenomenal night filled with anticipation, information and entertainment. Receiving an award boosts the value of an individual or company. Additionally, the title ‘Award Winning’ carries connotations of reputation and expertise.

The fourteen illustrious awards which include the “Humanitarian”, “Media”, “Sportsman of the Year”, and “Courage” Awards will be presented by a myriad of local celebrities such as Consul General Oliver Mair, Alrene Richards Barr, Jeane Russel Nathan, Consul General of Canada Susan Harper and Alvin Notice.

Some of the deserving nominees include Dr. Debbie Goodman, Janette Lattibeaudiere, Dale Holness, Fred Christian, and Carlton Roman. Best of all, the Lifetime Achievement recipient Beverly Evans Smith.

The event will be hosted by Jackie Vernon-Thompson and Ghaleb

The People Profile Awards Press Conference and Launch Party was held on Thursday, June 30th, 2022. It was held at the beautiful Leona’s Palace and was a huge success.

VIP tickets are sold out and regular price tickets are quickly on the move. Purchase tickets at ticketmaster-peopleprofile 2022 or call 954.914.4533.